Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' to release in December

Published: 22nd April 2022 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Poster of Anirudh Iyer's 'An Action Hero'.(Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer "An Action Hero" is set to hit the theatres on December 2, the makers announced on Friday.

Billed as a slick actioner with an offbeat satirical sense of humour, the film follows an artist's journey both in front and behind the lens.

Produced by filmmaker Aanand L Rai's banner Colour Yellow Production and Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, "An Action Hero" is directed by Anirudh Iyer, who previously served as an assistant director on Rai's two movies --- 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' (2015) and 'Zero' (2018).

Bhushan Kumar said the entire team of "An Action Hero" has put in a lot of hard work in making the film a reality.

"We have achieved quite a lot in such a short span of time and we are waiting to watch the final product on screen just as much as everyone else! See you in cinemas on December 2," he said in a statement.

Rai said he is excited about the audience's reaction to the film.

"Colour Yellow is always excited to bring newer stories newer world for its audience.

Happy to have two of my favourite actors Ayushman and Jaideep in this thrilling journey of 'An Action Hero'," he said.

Iyer said he had great time working with Khurrana and Ahlawat and he can't wait to see the movie in theatres.

"An Action Hero" went on floors in January this year.

