Neil Gaiman's 'The Sandman' to get audible Hindi adaptation, Tabu, Manoj Bajpayee to lend voice

Gaiman created "The Sandman" alongside artists Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg and it was originally published by DC Comics' Vertigo imprint.

Published: 22nd April 2022 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Tabu

Actress Tabu (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Indian actors Tabu, Manoj Bajpayee, Adarsh Gourav and others have been roped in for Audible's Hindi edition of author Neil Gaiman's popular novel "The Sandman".

Gaiman created "The Sandman" alongside artists Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg and it was originally published by DC Comics' Vertigo imprint. Audible is an Amazon-owned company that produces audio entertainment content.

In a press statement, the makers on Thursday unveiled the star-studded cast comprising actors such as Tabu, Manoj Bajpayee, Adarsh Gourav, Vijay Varma, Kubbra Sait, Sushant Divgikar, Tillotama Shome and Neeraj Kabi.

National Award-winning actor Tabu will be the narrator, Bajpayee will voice Dr Destiny, Gourav is as John Constastine, Varma voices Lord Morpheus/Dream, Sait voices Death while Shome and Kabi feature as Colliope and Lucifer. Divgikar plays Desire.

Actor James McAvoy will voice the lead role in Audible's international audio-drama series adaptation of the same novel. According to the official plotline, the story begins with an occultist who attempts to capture the physical embodiment of Death in a bargain for eternal life.

But he instead mistakenly traps Death's younger brother Dream (McAvoy), another of the seven god-like siblings known as The Endless who oversee aspects of human existence, including Desire and Despair Destiny, Destruction and Delirium.

After 70 years of imprisonment, Dream finally escapes, embarking on a quest to reclaim his lost objects of power and rebuild his kingdom, the world of sleep and imagination called The Dreaming.

