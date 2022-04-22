Telugu actor Nani praises Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey': This is true good cinema 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Telugu film star Nani on Friday said filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanauri and the cast of the Shahid Kapoor-led Hindi remake of his film "Jersey" have beautifully captured the heart of the story.

"Jersey", the remake of the 2019 Telugu movie of the same name, is directed by Tinnanauri, who was also the brain behind the original.

It chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

"Watched #Jersey and our @gowtam19 again hit it out of the park. What performances and heart.

@shahidkapoor @mrunal0801 #PankajKapoor sir and my boy Ronit This is true good cinema.

Congratulations @theamangill @AlluEnts @DilRajuProdctns @SitharaEnts @Penmovies," Nani wrote on Twitter.

The Hindi adaptation also features veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur.

"Jersey" is being presented by Allu Aravind, produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi.