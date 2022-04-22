STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Telugu actor Nani praises Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey': This is true good cinema 

'Jersey' chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team.

Published: 22nd April 2022 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Jersey'

Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Jersey'. (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Telugu film star Nani on Friday said filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanauri and the cast of the Shahid Kapoor-led Hindi remake of his film "Jersey" have beautifully captured the heart of the story.

"Jersey", the remake of the 2019 Telugu movie of the same name, is directed by Tinnanauri, who was also the brain behind the original.

It chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

"Watched #Jersey and our @gowtam19 again hit it out of the park. What performances and heart.

@shahidkapoor @mrunal0801 #PankajKapoor sir and my boy Ronit This is true good cinema.

Congratulations @theamangill @AlluEnts @DilRajuProdctns @SitharaEnts @Penmovies," Nani wrote on Twitter.

The Hindi adaptation also features veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur.

"Jersey" is being presented by Allu Aravind, produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nani Jersey Shahid Kapoor
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp