Anupam Kher joins ABC-20th TV’s comedy The Son in Law

Published: 23rd April 2022 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher (File| PTI)

By Express News Service

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has landed his next international gig. He will be seen in ABC’s upcoming comedy pilot project, The Son in Law. The show, written by Ajay Sahgal, stars Chris Sullivan as a man seeking the approval of his fiancee’s parents. Anupam will essay the hard-to-impress father-in-law, Deadline reported. Reema Sampat and Meera Simhan round out the cast.

The Son In Law is set up at 20th Television. It is produced by Jake Kasdan’s The Detective Agency. Anupam’s TV credits internationally include New Amsterdam and The Boy with the Topknot. He has also been in the films Bend It Like Beckham, Bride and Prejudice, and The Mistress of Spices. 

