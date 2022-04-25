Hindi remake of Sudha Kongara's Tamil superhit 'Soorarai Pottru' begins shoot in Mumbai

By IANS

CHENNAI: The Hindi remake of director Sudha Kongara's superhit Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru' began in Mumbai with a simple pooja.

Sources close to the actor say that Suriya flew to Mumbai after the hero of the Hindi version, Akshay Kumar, requested him to join them for the inaugural function.

Interestingly, the Hindi version is being produced by Suriya's production house, 2D Entertainment, along with Abudantia Entertainment and Cape Good Films on a lavish scale. 2D Entertainment will be making its debut in Hindi film production with this film.

Sudha Kongara, who directed the Tamil version of 'Soorarai Pottru', will be directing the Hindi version also.

Niketh Bommi will be the cinematographer of this film, which will have music by G V Prakash.

Proper shooting will begin Tuesday in Mumbai. A formal announcement on the other members of the cast and crew is expected soon.

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share a video clip of the pooja.

He said, "With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it. In case, you'll have any title suggestions, do share and of course, your best wishes."

Suriya responded to Akshay's tweet and replied, "Proud and heart filled."