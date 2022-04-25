STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hrithik gives a new glimpse from Vikram Vedha  

Hrithik Roshan posted a photo on Saturday and treated his fans with a new look from his upcoming film Vikram Vedha.

Published: 25th April 2022 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Hrithik Roshan. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

Hrithik Roshan posted a photo on Saturday and treated his fans with a new look from his upcoming film Vikram Vedha. The film is slated to release on September 30 this year. In the photo, Hrithik, dressed in a white shirt, can be seen looking in the mirror. “Calm over chaos #channelingvedha,” he captioned the post.

Hrithik will be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan in the film. The film is a neo-noir thriller and is a remake of a Tamil film of the same name. The original movie starred R Madhavan as Vikram and Vijay Sethupathi as Vedha.

The film which also stars Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf among others is directed by Gayatri and Pushkar.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T Series and Reliance Entertainment, in association with Friday Filmworks and S. Sashikanth’s YNOT Studios.

