Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani release date announced

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram on Sunday to announce the release of his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

The movie is releasing on February 10, 2023. Karan shared a selfie with actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who are starring in the film, and wrote a poem as the post’s caption. The poem points out who all have worked and are featuring in the film.

The film also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. It’s written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. The music is composed by Pritam.