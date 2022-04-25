Shilpa Shetty joins Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force series

By Express News Service

Shilpa Shetty has joined Sidharth Malhotra in the cast of Indian Police Force. The series, a cop action drama, is created by Rohit Shetty as part of his ongoing cop universe. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video. The makers shared a glimpse of Shilpa in a cop avatar. The series is currently filming.

Speaking about IPF, Rohit had earlier shared, “Indian Police Force is a very special one for me and I have been working on it for years. I am delighted to be collaborating with Amazon Prime Video to breathe life into this story which will transcend geographies and linguistic barriers, providing me an opportunity to showcase the same to audiences worldwide.”