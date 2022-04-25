STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sunny Deol's exclusive look from his next 'Soorya' unveiled

Sunny Deol is currently shooting in Jaipur for his next titled 'Soorya', a Hindi remake of Malayalam crime thriller 'Joseph' and his look from the upcoming film has been leaked.

Published: 25th April 2022 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Sunny Deol actor Sunny Deol (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

Obtained by IANS, in the picture Sunny is seen sporting a heavy beard and his hair is combed back. The actor is seen sitting on a staircase dressed in a simple brown coloured cotton shirt paired with grey pants and brown sandals.

Talking about the character, a source from the film close to IANS, shared: "He had all the happiness but then the journey of life took away his happiness and he was left with hate, anger and vengeance. But 'Soorya' found a purpose."

The film will be directed by M. Padmakumar, who helmed the original one too. Other details about the movie are still under wraps.

Sunny will also be seen in 'Gadar 2' and 'Apne 2'.

Comments

