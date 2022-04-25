STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'The Kashmir Files' to bow down on OTT on May 13

'The Kashmir Files', written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Bhasha Sumbli and Darshan Kumaar.

Published: 25th April 2022 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files

By IANS

MUMBAI: Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial, 'The Kashmir Files' which tells the story of Kashmiri Pandit exodus and genocide, is set to debut on OTT on May 13 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

The film, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Bhasha Sumbli and Darshan Kumaar.

It presents the story of the void that still looms in the valleys of Kashmir after the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus that plagued the valley in the early 1990s. It echoes their sense of deprivation, the pain of departure, the fear of existence and the struggle to survive.

Talking about the development, veteran actor Anupam Kher shared in a statement, "'The Kashmir Files' is a depiction of an incident that happened with our people, years ago and is still not known to so many. The success of the film is a testimony to the honesty with which Vivek and the crew have worked on this project."

The film will premiere on ZEE5 on May 13. Adding to his statement, Anupam continued, "The film received appreciation from all over the nation and now for those who couldn't watch it on the big screen, 'The Kashmir Files' will be available on ZEE5 across the world".

Darshan Kumaar added to his co-actor, as he said, "'The Kashmir Files' is very close to my heart as it has been a career defining film for me. I am overjoyed that it has turned out to be one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of the year. I am looking forward to its premiere on ZEE5 and am excited for it to reach many more people."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Kashmir Files OTT
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp