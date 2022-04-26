Modern Love Mumbai to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 13

By Express News Service

The Mumbai chapter of Modern Love will premiere on May 13 on Amazon Prime Video. The anthology will feature stories by Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava and Nupur Asthana. The featurettes, six in total, centre on ‘discovering and exploring love in all its shades and emotions.’

The films are:

Raat Rani – directed by Shonali Bose and starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhupendra Jadawat and Dilip Prabhavalkar. Baai – directed by Hansal Mehta and starring Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi and Ranveer Brar.

Mumbai Dragon – directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and starring Yeo Yann Yann, Meiyang Chang, Wamiqa Gabbi and Naseeruddin Shah.

My Beautiful Wrinkles – directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and starring Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Ahsaas Channa and Tanvi Azmi. I Love Thane – directed by Dhruv Sehgal and starring Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Prateik Babbar, Aadar Malik and Dolly Singh.

Cutting Chai - directed by Nupur Asthana and starring Chitrangda Singh and Arshad Warsi. Modern Love Mumbai is produced by Pritish Nandy Communications. Inspired by a New York Times column, the first two seasons of the US-based series were released in 2019 and 2021. A Japanese chapter, titled Modern Love Tokyo, is also slated for this year.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, said, “We are excited to bring forth Modern Love Mumbai, the first of our three local versions of Modern Love, our well-acclaimed international franchise. Modern Love Mumbai features a bouquet of six heart-warming, lyrical stories that explore love in its many forms and together all the stories represent a unique love affair with the poly-cultural city of Mumbai.”

