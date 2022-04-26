WATCH | Tabu and Kartik Aaryan set to amp up comedy-horror in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

By IANS

MUMBAI: The trailer of the upcoming horror comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' was released on Tuesday. The film's trailer presents an edgy mix of humour and comedy.

The film, which stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani, is a sequel to the hit 2007 film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' which was filmed by Priyadarshan, and was itself a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film 'Manichitrathazhu' directed by Fazil, who is the father of Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil.

The trailer starts off with a strong recall value of 'Ami Je Tomar' theme song from the first instalment before it introduces its key characters.

This time around too, the film derives its horror and humour from the legend of Manjulika, who has become stronger over time and is back to seek vengeance after being locked for over a decade.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has been directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by T-Series with Murad Khetani. The film is set to bow in theatres on May 20.