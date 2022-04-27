STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aayush Sharma joins Salman Khan in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the upcoming family drama is directed by Farhad Samji of "Housefull 4" fame. Sharma will play one of the on-screen brothers of the lead protagonist, essayed by Salman.

Aayush Sharma in a still from 'Antim: The Final Truth'

Aayush Sharma. (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Aayush Sharma will reunite with Salman Khan in "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali", the makers announced Wednesday.

Sharma, who is married to Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan, previously worked with the superstar in "Antim: The Final Truth", which was released in 2021.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the upcoming family drama is directed by Farhad Samji of "Housefull 4" fame. Sharma will play one of the on-screen brothers of the lead protagonist, essayed by Salman Khan.

"I'm looking forward to experimenting with my cinematic aptitude with this project. From a romantic drama to an action film and now a family drama, I'm grateful with how my innings in the film industry have panned out. I've never wanted to limit my creative aesthetics within one genre and my creative aptitude has always been a reflection of versatility and diversity. Going forward I'd love to explore newer genres and newer formats that leverage my innate authenticity and passion for the performing arts," the 31-year-old actor said in a statement.

Sharma said he never thought that he would get the "rare opportunity" to feature with Salman Khan in two consecutive projects. "From my perspective, I see it as a blessing because I get to hone my craft in the presence of one of the cinematic legends of the country," he added.

"Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali" also features Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh in pivotal roles.

The movie is expected to be released in late 2022 or early next year.

