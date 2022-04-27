STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Adivi Sesh-starrer 'Major' pushed by a week, to now release in June

Based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the film was previously scheduled to open in cinema halls on May 27.

Adivi Sesh starrer 'Major' (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The release of actor Adivi Sesh's multilingual feature film "Major" will now hit the theatres on June 3, the makers said Wednesday.

Based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the film was previously scheduled to open in cinema halls on May 27. The release of "Major" has been postponed multiple times in the past due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sesh, who plays the titular role in the film, shared its new release date poster on Twitter. "Slight change in date. Summer heat wave hits theatres one week later. June 3 it is," he wrote.

"Major" will be released in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

The film will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar-starrer period drama "Prithviraj", also scheduled to be released on June 3.

The Sashi Kiran-helmed action drama traces the journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who selflessly fought to save the lives of people during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

"Major" is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

The film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles.

