STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Twinkle Khanna’s short story to be made into a film

Twinkle Khanna’s short story 'Salaam Noni Appa' from her book 'The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad' will be made into a film soon.

Published: 27th April 2022 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Twinkle Khanna’s short story Salaam Noni Appa from her book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad will be made into a film soon. Backed by Applause Entertainment, in partnership with Ellipsis Entertainment and Mrs Funnybones Movies, the film will mark the directorial debut of advertising executive Sonal Dabral.
The story is loosely based on the relationship between Twinkle’s grandmother and her sister and had been earlier adapted into a play.

“It’s a surreal moment to join hands with Applause and Ellipsis and see Salaam Noni Appa turning into a movie, continuing to reach wider audiences, and leaping across multiple mediums,” said Twinkle. First-time director Sonal termed the story as, “full of wit and observational humour.” “I couldn’t have asked for a better debut as a feature film director. I’m looking forward to bringing this story to life in a way that will not only inspire but be beloved by all”

Sameer Nair, CEO, of Applause Entertainment said, “We’re absolutely thrilled to adapt Salaam Noni Appa, a delightful story that defies convention, with Twinkle’s irrepressible wit, and her distinctive gaze on love, life, and relationships.

Having Sonal make his feature debut with us, along with our partners at Ellipsis, makes this an immensely special film for us.” This is our third partnership with Applause and our first with Mrs. Funnybones Movies, on an enthralling story, which will leave you with a warm, fuzzy feeling,” said Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar of Ellipsis Entertainment.

Another story from Twinkle’s anthology, The Sanitary Man of Sacred Land, was made into the film, Pad Man, by R Balki. Twinkle’s husband, superstar Akshay Kumar, played the principal character in the film.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Salaam Noni Appa Twinkle Khanna The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad Film Movie Mrs Funnybones
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp