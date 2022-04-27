Twinkle Khanna’s short story to be made into a film

By Express News Service

Twinkle Khanna’s short story Salaam Noni Appa from her book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad will be made into a film soon. Backed by Applause Entertainment, in partnership with Ellipsis Entertainment and Mrs Funnybones Movies, the film will mark the directorial debut of advertising executive Sonal Dabral.

The story is loosely based on the relationship between Twinkle’s grandmother and her sister and had been earlier adapted into a play.

“It’s a surreal moment to join hands with Applause and Ellipsis and see Salaam Noni Appa turning into a movie, continuing to reach wider audiences, and leaping across multiple mediums,” said Twinkle. First-time director Sonal termed the story as, “full of wit and observational humour.” “I couldn’t have asked for a better debut as a feature film director. I’m looking forward to bringing this story to life in a way that will not only inspire but be beloved by all”

Sameer Nair, CEO, of Applause Entertainment said, “We’re absolutely thrilled to adapt Salaam Noni Appa, a delightful story that defies convention, with Twinkle’s irrepressible wit, and her distinctive gaze on love, life, and relationships.

Having Sonal make his feature debut with us, along with our partners at Ellipsis, makes this an immensely special film for us.” This is our third partnership with Applause and our first with Mrs. Funnybones Movies, on an enthralling story, which will leave you with a warm, fuzzy feeling,” said Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar of Ellipsis Entertainment.

Another story from Twinkle’s anthology, The Sanitary Man of Sacred Land, was made into the film, Pad Man, by R Balki. Twinkle’s husband, superstar Akshay Kumar, played the principal character in the film.