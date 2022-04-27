Vivek Oberoi joins Indian Police Force

By Express News Service

Vivek Oberoi has joined the cast of Rohit Shetty’s web series Indian Police Force. The series will also feature Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty in key roles. Vivek shared a photo of his look from the series on Instagram. In the picture, he can be seen in combat mode, crouching behind a police vehicle, wearing a bulletproof vest and holding an assault rifle.

“Charged to join the best force: Indian Police Force. And be a supercop in the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe! Thank you bro Rohit Shetty for trusting me with this amazing role! Loving the kickass action with my other two super cops, the awesome Sidharth Malhotra & one and only Shilpa Shetty. Heroism in khakhi!” he captioned the post.Vivek Was last seen on the OTT show Inside Edge. He also played the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the film PM Narendra Modi.