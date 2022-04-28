Deepika to be on main jury of 75th Cannes Fest

By Express News Service

Deepika Padukone will be on the main jury of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. She will be joined by the likes of Rebecca Hall, Asghar Farhadi, Jeff Nichols, Ladj Ly and Joachim Trier. French actor Vincent London will serve as the jury president. The 2022 Cannes Film Festival will commence on May 17 this year. It will end with the announcement of the Palme d’Or in the closing ceremony on May 28.

Deepika and the other judges will consider titles such as Claire Denis’s Stars at Noon, David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future, Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave, Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Broken and others.

Deepika is one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema. The Cannes website describes her as an ‘actress, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur’ with over 30 feature films to her credit. It cites her Bollywood and Hollywood appearances as well as her setting up of The Live Love Laugh Foundation, a mental health non-profit, in 2015.