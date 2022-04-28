STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Deepika to be on main jury of 75th Cannes Fest

Deepika Padukone will be on the main jury of the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Published: 28th April 2022 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Deepika Padukone. ( File Photo)

Deepika Padukone. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

Deepika Padukone will be on the main jury of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. She will be joined by the likes of Rebecca Hall, Asghar Farhadi, Jeff Nichols, Ladj Ly and Joachim Trier. French actor Vincent London will serve as the jury president. The 2022 Cannes Film Festival will commence on May 17 this year. It will end with the announcement of the Palme d’Or in the closing ceremony on May 28. 

Deepika and the other judges will consider titles such as Claire Denis’s Stars at Noon, David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future, Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave, Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Broken and others.

Deepika is one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema. The Cannes website describes her as an ‘actress, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur’ with over 30 feature films to her credit. It cites her Bollywood and Hollywood appearances as well as her setting up of The Live Love Laugh Foundation, a mental health non-profit, in 2015.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deepika Padukone Cannes Film Festival Rebecca Hall Jeff Nichols Bollywood Hollywood
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp