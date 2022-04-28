STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Vidya Balan to headline Anu Menon's 'Neeyat'

Billed as a nail-biter, the official logline of "Neeyat" reads: "A billionaire's birthday getaway turns into a murder mystery. Detective Mira Rao must get to the truth."

Published: 28th April 2022 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood Actress Vidya Balan (File Photo | AFP)

Bollywood Actress Vidya Balan (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Vidya Balan is reuniting with her "Shakuntala Devi" director Anu Menon for the Prime Video Original movie "Neeyat", the streaming platform announced Thursday.

Billed as a nail-biter, the official logline of "Neeyat" reads: "A billionaire's birthday getaway turns into a murder mystery. Detective Mira Rao must get to the truth."

The film is backed by Vikram Malhotra's Abundantia Entertainment.

The ensemble cast of "Neeyat" also features Ram Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, Shashank Arora, Mita Vashisht, Prajakta Koli, Neeraj Kabi and Amrita Puri.

Balan, whose last three releases "Shakuntala Devi", "Sherni" and "Jalsa" have been with Abundantia and released on Prime Video, said she feels fantastic to be working again with the streamer and the production banner.

"I feel thrilled that we have formed this association with Amazon and Abundantia Entertainment and I have had the fortune to be part of path-breaking films.

"I have loved the work of all the people working on this movie. We have a fantastic cast and acting is all about reacting. It feels great to be working with all of them," the National Award winner said.

Balan is looking forward to starting shooting for the project, she added.

Abundantia and Menon had announced their collaboration for a murder mystery film last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vidya Balan Prime Video Neeyat
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp