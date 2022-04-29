Aamir Khan releases first song from Laal Singh Chaddha

By Express News Service

Aamir Khan unveiled ‘Kahani’, the first song from his upcoming release Laal Singh Chaddha, on Thursday. The song is sung by Mohan Mannan, with composition by Pritam. Amitabh Bhattacharya has written the lyrics. Aamir chose to not release the video of the song but only the audio so that the audience can focus on the music.

“I truly believe that the songs in Laal Singh Chaddha are the soul of the film and this album has some of my career’s best songs. It was an intentional decision to put Pritam, Amitabh, the singers, and technicians in the spotlight because not only do they deserve to be centre stage but also the music deserves its due credit. I can’t wait to see how audiences react to the music that the team has poured their heart and soul into,” said Aamir.