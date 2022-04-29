STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhuvan Bam pumped to be making his streaming debut

Youtube sensation Bhuvan Bam's new web show will be starting soon on Disney+ Hotstar.

Published: 29th April 2022 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Comedian and YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam

Comedian and YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Comedian, writer, songwriter and YouTube personality Bhuvan Bam is all set for his new project which is going to be his digital streaming debut. He will be seen donning a novel character in an untitled web show.

Sharing his excitement, Bhuvan said: "I am pumped to be making my digital streaming debut with an extraordinary project."

Bhuvan will soon start production under the banner of BB Ki Vines Productions.

"The fact that I get to do this with one of the leading platforms of India, has put me over the moon. I am excited to see the love my fans and subscribers of the platform will shower on the new character and show," he added.

Bhuvan Bam's new web show will be starting soon on Disney+ Hotstar.

