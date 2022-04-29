Bhuvan Bam pumped to be making his streaming debut

MUMBAI: Comedian, writer, songwriter and YouTube personality Bhuvan Bam is all set for his new project which is going to be his digital streaming debut. He will be seen donning a novel character in an untitled web show.
Sharing his excitement, Bhuvan said: "I am pumped to be making my digital streaming debut with an extraordinary project."
Bhuvan will soon start production under the banner of BB Ki Vines Productions.
"The fact that I get to do this with one of the leading platforms of India, has put me over the moon. I am excited to see the love my fans and subscribers of the platform will shower on the new character and show," he added.
Bhuvan Bam's new web show will be starting soon on Disney+ Hotstar.
MUMBAI: Comedian, writer, songwriter and YouTube personality Bhuvan Bam is all set for his new project which is going to be his digital streaming debut. He will be seen donning a novel character in an untitled web show.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Won't allow anyone disturb peace, harmony in Punjab: AAP after group clash in Patiala
AC local train fare in Mumbai to be slashed by half: Raosaheb Danve
Office of profit: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren unlikely to be disqualified as MLA, say legal experts
Sikh community a strong link in India's relations with other countries: PM Narendra Modi
No law and order problem in Maharashtra, some elements making issue of non-issue: Dilip Walse Patil
SIT questions personal assistant of former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa in Kodanad case