OM teaser: Aditya Roy Kapur in action avatar

The film is directed by Kapil Verma and produced by Ahmed Khan, Zee Studios, and Shaira Ahmed Khan.

Published: 29th April 2022 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 08:42 AM

Aditya Roy Kapur in OM: The Battle Within . ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

The teaser of Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer OM: The Battle Within was released on Thursday. The film also features Dil Bechara-fame Sanjana Sanghi. It is slated to release on July 1 this year. Aditya posted the teaser on his Instagram with the caption, “Ek ladai ko jeetne ke liye usse kai baar ladna padta hain (To win a fight you have to fight it many times). Sanjana also shared the video on her Instagram profile.

The video begins with Aditya’s voice saying, “Who am I? I don’t remember a thing.” Then there are shots of a pyre burning, a man drowning, and finally, we see Aditya in his soldier avatar. He kicks and punches the baddies, fires a machine gun, and jumps out of an airplane, among other feats. The video ends with the actor running and sparks flying behind him.

