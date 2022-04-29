OM teaser: Aditya Roy Kapur in action avatar

By Express News Service

The teaser of Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer OM: The Battle Within was released on Thursday. The film also features Dil Bechara-fame Sanjana Sanghi. It is slated to release on July 1 this year. Aditya posted the teaser on his Instagram with the caption, “Ek ladai ko jeetne ke liye usse kai baar ladna padta hain (To win a fight you have to fight it many times). Sanjana also shared the video on her Instagram profile.

The video begins with Aditya’s voice saying, “Who am I? I don’t remember a thing.” Then there are shots of a pyre burning, a man drowning, and finally, we see Aditya in his soldier avatar. He kicks and punches the baddies, fires a machine gun, and jumps out of an airplane, among other feats. The video ends with the actor running and sparks flying behind him.

The film is directed by Kapil Verma and produced by Ahmed Khan, Zee Studios, and Shaira Ahmed Khan.

