Man of the Match to stream worldwide on May 5

The satirical comedy, directed by Satya Prakash & made under the PRK Production banner, will be out on Amazon Prime
 

Published: 30th April 2022 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Satya Prakash D’s upcoming film, Man of the Match is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 5. Produced by late Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions, the film marks the Rama Rama Re director’s followup to his second film, Ondalla Eradalla. 

The makers released the motion poster of the film, which addresses the issues of technology plaguing people’s lives since the pandemic. 

In an almost meta move, the protagonist of the film is a director (Nataraj S Bhat), who holds auditions for his upcoming film, which is also titled, Man of the Match. What unfolds next is told in a comical manner with its own share of twists and turns. Man of the Match also stars Dharmanna Kadur, Veena Sundar, Atharva Prakash, and Vasuki Vaibhav in pivotal roles. 

