Parineeti Chopra joins Akshay Kumar’s film based on real-life incidents

It is to be noted that the actor is reuniting for a film after the 2019 film Kesari.

By Express News Service

Hindi actor Parineeti Chopra will be playing the female lead in the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer film that is yet to be titled. The film is expected to be based on a real-life person and courage demonstrated by him during a rescue operation at a coal mine.

It is to be noted that the actor is reuniting for a film after the 2019 film Kesari. “We are back. This time the Kesari duo may be shooting in York, but the laughs, jokes, games and Punjabi Gupshup is the same,”

Parineeti tweeted while sharing a photo of herself along with Akshay. The upcoming film is based on chief mining engineer Jaswant Gill who was responsible for rescuing miners who were trapped in the coal mines. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, is produced by Pooja Entertainment.

