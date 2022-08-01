WATCH | It's a wrap for Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' ft Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt

By Express News Service

Ranveer Singh on Monday announced a talkie wrap of his upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

“Many days of - hearty laughs, tears, mischief, love, blood & sweat. Somewhere in between action and cut, this kahani found a family within the hearts of everyone on set. IT’S A TALKIE WRAP ON #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani with just 1 song to go! We will see you on the big screen! Coming soon in 2023,” Ranveer posted on Instagram, along with a video of Karan and the entire crew celebrating the wrap.

Last week, Alia Bhatt announced her wrap with an Instagram story. The video, originally posted by Karan Johar, showed the actress vibing to her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s song 'Channa Mereya'.

it's a wrap for rocky aur rani ki prem kahani, to celebrate that alia made a cute channa mereya dance there is still one song to go but they will filming after her delivery#aliabhatt pic.twitter.com/0Kdfa62uIJ — Ashh-Loove ♡♡♡ (@AishRanliaLoove) July 26, 2022

The director addressed Alia Bhatt with a caption that said “It's a wrap for you, what better song to say goodbye.”

A picture from 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' sets. (Photo | Instagram)

The film, written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy, marks the return of Karan Johar to the director's chair after his 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' in 2016.

Initially thought to be postponed due to Alia’s pregnancy announcement, the film is now scheduled to release on February 10, 2023.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

