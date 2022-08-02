Home Entertainment Hindi

Dibyendu Bhattacharya joins Akshay Kumar starrer Capsule Gill

Dibyendu Bhattacharya (Dev D, Undekhi) has joined the cast of Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra-starrer Capsule Gill.  The film is being shot in London and is based on real-life incidents.

Published: 02nd August 2022

Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

By Express News Service

The cast also features Arif Zakaria, Pawan Malhotra and Kumud Mishra. 

A source close to the film shared, “The actors are currently shooting for the film in the United Kingdom at the picturesque locations of York and Salby. Their working hours are quite hectic as the team wants to complete the schedule on time with shooting going on for about 10-15 hours every day.” 

Capsule Gill is about a real-life incident wherein an engineer, Jaswant Gill, saved many lives in a West Bengal coal mine. The big-budget film will be wrapping up its first schedule soon, the source added. Dibyendu Bhattacharya was recently in Rocket Boys and Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha.

