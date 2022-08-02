Home Entertainment Hindi

It’s a wrap for Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal

Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal has wrapped production in Warsaw, Poland.

Published: 02nd August 2022

By Express News Service

Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal has wrapped production in Warsaw, Poland. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as leads. On social media, the makers shared a video of Varun with the team. While the cast and crew give a shout-out to Bawaal, the lead actor urges everyone to meet in theatres on April 7.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film’s writer, also announced the wrap with ‘A BAWAAL NOTE’. She wrote, “As we finished making our beautiful story ‘Bawaal’. We want to thank all our partners who have shown so much of love and oneness in making this story their own and walking the path till the end. It was a very difficult shoot but when there are smiling faces it makes the director go on.

Thank you Sajid Nadiadwala and Wardha Nadiadwala for believing in this story we shared with you on a bright full moon day. Thank-you for believing in Earthsky and making us your partners...” Bawaal is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by EarthSky Pictures.

