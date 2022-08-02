Home Entertainment Hindi

Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a 'minus' to Aamir's fashion sense on 'Koffee With Karan'

Aamir and Kareena, who will be seen together in the upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' will be seen opening up and letting their funny side out in the show.

Published: 02nd August 2022 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Koffee with Karan Season 7(Photo | Twitter)

Koffee with Karan Season 7(Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan and superstar Aamir Khan will be seen as guests in filmmaker Karan Johar's popular tongue-in-cheek show 'Koffee With Karan'.

Raising the laughter quotient in the new episode, Aamir and Kareena, who will be seen together in the upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' will be seen opening up and letting their funny side out.

In the latest promo, Karan is seen asking Kareena: "Quality sex after babies myth or reality?" Kareena funnily gives it back and says: "You wouldn't know." Karan then replies: "My mother is watching this show and you all are talking badly about my sex life"

To which, pat comes a cheeky reply from Aamir: "Your mother doesn't mind you talking about other people's sex life".

In a segment, Aamir asks Kareena what do you tolerate about me that you wouldn't tolerate in others. Kareena says: "Taking 100-200 days (to make a film) - Akshay Kumar finishes in 30 days."

Aamir then asks Kareena to rate his fashion sense, to which the actress channels her inner iconic character Poo from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' and says: "Minus".

Shocked by the response, Aamir funnily says: "Whenever you do your show, someone or the other cries".
'Koffee with Karan' Season 7 streams exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan Aamir Khan Koffee With Karan
India Matters
Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank-DHFL case: ED attaches Rs 415 cr worth assets of builders Avinash Bhosale, Sanjay Chhabria
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
India's services sector growth falls to 4-month low in July 
Madurai Kamaraj University
Conman posing as registar dupes several students, alumni of Madurai Kamaraj University
Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)
Karnataka HC issues notice to State and Centre over 'detention' of 38 Sri Lankan citizens from prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp