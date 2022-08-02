Home Entertainment Hindi

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyanarayan Ki Katha renamed Satyaprem Ki Katha

The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans who is making his Bollywood debut.

'Satyanarayan Ki Katha'

A still from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's upcoming movie 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

By Express News Service

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Satyanarayan Ki Katha has been renamed Satyaprem Ki Katha. Kartik revealed the new title while wishing his co-star Kiara on her 30th birthday on Sunday.“Happy Birthday Katha !! Tumhaara SatyaPrem. #SatyapremKiKatha. @kiaraaliaadvani,” Kartik captioned the Instagram post of the film’s first look.

The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans who is making his Bollywood debut. He has previously directed the National Award-winning 2019 Marathi drama Anandi Gopal. He commented on Kartik’s post, “Mere Satyaprem aur Katha.” It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The film was announced in June last year, but days after the makers expressed their decision to change the name to ‘avoid hurting sentiments.’ Satyanarayan Ki Katha translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for the Hindu god Vishnu. The initial title faced outrage on social media.

The makers had issued a statement that read, “A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film ‘Satyanarayan ki Katha’ to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that’s purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey.” The film will see Kartik and Kiara coming together again after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

