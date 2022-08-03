Home Entertainment Hindi

Heartening to know hard work is paying off: Arjun Kapoor 

He said the best compliment came from his co-star and veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah during the filming of 'Kuttey'.

Published: 03rd August 2022 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor (Photo | Arjun Kapoor @ Twitter)

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor (Photo | Arjun Kapoor @ Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor says he is elated that filmmakers are finally noticing the actor in him and finding him suitable for playing complex characters.

The 37-year-old actor has been receiving positive reviews for his latest release 'Ek Villian Returns' and prior to that 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' emerged as a game changer for him.

Arjun, who also has films such as "Ishaqzaade", "2 States", "Gunday" and "Ki & Ka" to his credit, said he hopes to have a rising career graph with his upcoming slate which includes Vishal Bhardwaj-produced "Kuttey" and Ajay Bahl's directorial "The Lady Killer".

"'Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar' was appreciated so much. There is a residual value of regard that there is an actor inside him and ( I hope) that will be tapped into by the directors. I think there is positive momentum now. Hopefully, 'Ek Villain Returns' takes a step forward and 'Lady Killer' and 'Kuttey' (too) become strong," the actor said.

(Photo | Arjun Kapoor @ Instagram)

"Also, with a film like 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar' you might not feel in one go but when I talk to people today, I feel there is a value to it. So, I know it stayed with people. It is heartening to know that hard work is paying off," he added.

Helmed by Banerjee, 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar' received critical appreciation for its direction as well as performances by lead actors Arjun and Parineeti Chopra, when it was released on Prime Video in May 2021.

Arjun, 37, said the best compliment came from his co-star and veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah during the filming of 'Kuttey'.

"Naseer bhai hugged me on the sets of 'Kuttey' and said he saw the film and loved it. There is no greater compliment for an actor to be praised by Naseeruddin Shah. And Kumud (Mishra) sir said he felt I didn't miss the dialect. I hold all that in my highest regard," he added.

According to the actor, "The Lady Killer" is a result of the confidence Bahl got in him after watching "Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar". Even though I had signed 'Lady Killer' before 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar' came out, it almost gave Ajay Bahl certain confidence that he can push me in the right direction."

Kapoor's latest film 'Ek Villian Returns' has raised Rs 23.54 in the first weekend of its release. The action thriller is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Balaji Telefilms and T-Series. It also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arjun Kapoor Ek Villian Returns Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar
India Matters
Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank-DHFL case: ED attaches Rs 415 cr worth assets of builders Avinash Bhosale, Sanjay Chhabria
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
India's services sector growth falls to 4-month low in July 
Madurai Kamaraj University
Conman posing as registar dupes several students, alumni of Madurai Kamaraj University
Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)
Karnataka HC issues notice to State and Centre over 'detention' of 38 Sri Lankan citizens from prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp