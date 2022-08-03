My mediocre Hindi is the reason for declining Bollywood offers: Chaitanya 

By Express News Service

Chaitanya Akkineni, who will mark his Hindi debut with Laal Singh Chaddha, revealed that he intentionally avoided Hindi films for a long time.

The actor who predominantly works in Telugu films plays Balaraju Bodi in the Aamir Khan starrer film. Chaitanya reprises the role of Bubba in Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump.

Chaitanya said that he got several offers for Hindi films, but he declined them because he considers his Hindi to be mediocre.

The actor said, “I was raised in Chennai before moving to Hyderabad. As a result, my Hindi needs improvement. I have been sort of insecure about that for a very long time. That’s the reason why I have shied away sometimes from Hindi films when I have gotten an offer.” Chaitanya, who was last seen in Thank You, will be next be seen in the Dootha web series.

The journey of Balaraju .. will always stay super special to me ! So so thankful to the team of #LaalSinghChaddha for taking me through it . Love you all !! https://t.co/eb7aF7q4Mu pic.twitter.com/2n3YgFCWIf — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) July 29, 2022

