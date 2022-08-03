Home Entertainment Hindi

My mediocre Hindi is the reason for declining Bollywood offers: Chaitanya 

The actor who predominantly works in Telugu films plays Balaraju Bodi in the Aamir Khan starrer film. Chaitanya reprises the role of Bubba in Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump.

Published: 03rd August 2022 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Chaitanya Akkineni (Photo | Chaitanya Akkineni @ Twitter)

Chaitanya Akkineni (Photo | Chaitanya Akkineni @ Twitter)

By Express News Service

Chaitanya Akkineni, who will mark his Hindi debut with Laal Singh Chaddha, revealed that he intentionally avoided Hindi films for a long time.

The actor who predominantly works in Telugu films plays Balaraju Bodi in the Aamir Khan starrer film. Chaitanya reprises the role of Bubba in Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump.

Chaitanya said that he got several offers for Hindi films, but he declined them because he considers his Hindi to be mediocre.

The actor said, “I was raised in Chennai before moving to Hyderabad. As a result, my Hindi needs improvement. I have been sort of insecure about that for a very long time. That’s the reason why I have shied away sometimes from Hindi films when I have gotten an offer.” Chaitanya, who was last seen in Thank You, will be next be seen in the Dootha web series.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chaitanya Akkineni Laal Singh Chaddha Aamir Khan
India Matters
Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank-DHFL case: ED attaches Rs 415 cr worth assets of builders Avinash Bhosale, Sanjay Chhabria
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
India's services sector growth falls to 4-month low in July 
Madurai Kamaraj University
Conman posing as registar dupes several students, alumni of Madurai Kamaraj University
Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)
Karnataka HC issues notice to State and Centre over 'detention' of 38 Sri Lankan citizens from prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp