13 years after '3 Idiots', Aamir Khan to visit IIM Bangalore again

By IANS

MUMBAI: Thirteen years after the release of his blockbuster '3 Idiots', Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who shot for the film in IIM Bangalore, will be seen revisiting the institution once again.



Aamir has been invited for a special talk at IIM Annual International Summit Vista. He will be interacting with the students and will be talking about 'Facets of Management in Films and Life'.



Along with Aamir, several other proclaimed Indian names will be joining the special talk at IIM Annual International Summit Vista in Bangalore. The names include filmmaker Advait Chandan, actress Mona Singh, actor Naga Chaitanya, Peyush Bansal CEO & Co-founder of Lenskart, Anil Agrawal Chairman of Vedanta, and Punit Renjen Global CEO, Deloitte.



Aamir is currently gearing up for the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which will hit the screen on August 11.

