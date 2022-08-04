Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert sign five-year deal with Universal Pictures

Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known for directing Swiss Army Man and Everything Everywhere All At Once, have reportedly signed an exclusive five-year pact with Universal Pictures.
The deal also includes their long-time collaborator, and producing partner, Jonathan Wang.
The announcement followed news about Everything Everywhere All At Once crossing the $100 million mark at the worldwide box office.The film became A24’s highest-grossing film.The production house is known for its critically acclaimed independent productions. A24 is known for critically acclaimed thriller films like Hereditary and Midsommar.