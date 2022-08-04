Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert sign five-year deal with Universal Pictures

By Express News Service

Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known for directing Swiss Army Man and Everything Everywhere All At Once, have reportedly signed an exclusive five-year pact with Universal Pictures.

The deal also includes their long-time collaborator, and producing partner, Jonathan Wang.

The announcement followed news about Everything Everywhere All At Once crossing the $100 million mark at the worldwide box office.The film became A24’s highest-grossing film.The production house is known for its critically acclaimed independent productions. A24 is known for critically acclaimed thriller films like Hereditary and Midsommar.

