Drake to release Siddhu Moose Wala T-shirt merch soon

The proceeds from the sale of these T-shirts will go to Siddhu Moose Wala's family who can decide where to donate the funds to.

Published: 04th August 2022 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

International rapper and singer Drake wearing a t-shirt with Siddhu Moose Wala's name on it. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: In a tribute to late Punjabi singer Siddhu Moose Wala, international rapper and singer Drake has once again won the hearts of his fans.

Drake has announced that he will soon be selling the T-shirts with Siddhu Moose Wala's face on it, to pay tribute to the late singer. Drake was seen wearing the same T-shirt a while ago when he performed at a concert in Toronto. The proceeds from the sale of these T-shirts will go to Siddhu Moose Wala's family who can decide where to donate the funds to.

The verified Instagram page of Drake's website 'Drake Related' posed a video of Siddhu Moose Wala and wrote, "Sidhu Moose Wala (1993-2022). We celebrate your life and influence in India, Canada, everywhere. Rest in peace to our friend and legend. Remembering this legend with a tee available now on www.drakerelated.com. We are working with Sidhu's family to dedicate proceeds from this drop in his honour."

Pre-booking of the T-shirts on Drake's official website has already started. The T-shirt is priced at 65 USD which converts to around Rs 5,000.

A week ago, Drake, while performing at a concert in Toronto, wore the same T-shirt. And, right before starting the concert, Drake said, "I'm here tonight, grateful, just as a kid who grew up wide-eyed. I'm a fan; I'm one of you tonight. I'm grateful to be from the greatest city in the world..."

Drake started following Sidhu Moose Wala on Instagram in 2020. When Sidhu Moose Wala was shot earlier this year, Drake expressed grief on the social media platform by posting a story in his honour.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police among 424 others.

Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the chief suspect in the Punjabi rapper's murder.

On July 20, two killers of Moose Wala were gunned down after a heavy exchange of fire with Punjab Police near Amritsar. The killed gangsters were identified as Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh from whom an AK47 and pistol were recovered after the encounter. 

