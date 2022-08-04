Home Entertainment Hindi

Veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi passes away

Reportedly, Mithilesh Chaturvedi died on August 3 after suffering a cardiac ailment. His son-in-law Ashish, too, mourned the demise by penning an emotional note on Facebook.

Published: 04th August 2022 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi

By ANI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi is no more. On Thursday morning, filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Instagram and shared the unfortunate news. He dropped a picture of Mithilesh and wrote, "RIP Mithileshji."

"Aap duniya ke sabse ache pita the, aapne mujhe dhamaad nhi balki ek pbete ki tara prem diya. Bhagwan aapki aatma ko shanti pradan kare (You were the best father in the world, you gave me love like your own son)," Ashish posted, adding a few images of the late actor.

After learning about the death, netizens paid their heartfelt condolences. "Well-known theatre and film actor #MithileshChaturvedi passes away after suffering heart ailment. May his departed soul rest in peace," a social media user tweeted.

"Sad news, rest in peace sir," another one wrote. Mithilesh Chaturvedi had acted in films like 'Koi Mil Gaya', 'Asoka', 'Gadar Ek Prem Katha', and 'Ready' among many others. According to reports, the actor also bagged a web series titled 'Talli Jodd'. 

