Home Entertainment Hindi

On Kajol's birthday, sister Tanishaa shares her unseen pictures

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol recently announced a collaboration with Disney+Hotstar, with which she is all set to make her OTT debut. She also has 'Salaam Venky' in her kitty. 

Published: 05th August 2022 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Kajol (Photo | Kajol @ Instagram)

Kajol (Photo | Kajol @ Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Tanishaa Mukerji has penned a sweet birthday wish for Kajol on Instagram that will surely make her feel special.

Tanishaa shared dropped a string of throwback images with her elder sister.

(Photo | Tanishaa Mukerji @ Instagram)

In the first picture, Kajol is seen flashing her million-dollar smile in a black saree.

Several other images feature the duo posing with their mother and veteran actress Tanuja.

She also shared a picture of herself and Kajol with their cousin Rani Mukerji during the Durga Puja celebrations.

"Happy birthday my gorgeous amazing superwoman sis! Here's to making the most amazing memories together ! I love you! and omg the black saree is nys! I see her in u and u in her! @kajol," Tanishaa captioned the post.

Tanisha's birthday wish for Kajol has garnered several likes and comments.

"So beautiful and heartfelt," a social media user commented.

"Beautiful sisters. Happy birthday Kajol," another one wrote.

Kajol turned 48 on Friday. A day before her birthday, she shared glimpses of the pre-birthday celebration with her team.

In one of the videos, she is seen cutting a cake in her vanity van.

She also wrote a special message for her team, which reads: "Pre-birthday celebrations start but the gratitude is eternal... thank u #teamK for everything u guys have done for me and with me ... u guys ROOOOOOCK!"

(Photo | Kajol @ Instagram)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol recently announced a collaboration with Disney+Hotstar, with which she is all set to make her OTT debut. She also has Salaam Venky, directed by actor and filmmaker Revathi, in her kitty. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tanishaa Mukerji Kajol Instagram Kajol's birthday
India Matters
Violence as a Global Public Health Problem
BSP MP Atul Rai (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case filed by woman who set herself on fire before SC
Vessels anchored at Paradip Port. (Representational Photo | Express)
Paradip port bribery case: CBI arrests controversial Odisha businessman's son
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Global reckoning is unavoidable; we will now have to sit down to a banquet of consequences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp