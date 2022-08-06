Home Entertainment Hindi

Ajay Devgn designs epic action scenes for 'Bholaa'

Bholaa stars Ajay and Tabu as leads. The original film follows Dilli (played by Karthi), a former convict, who tries to meet his daughter after being released from jail.

Published: 06th August 2022 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Ajay Devgn in Bholaa

Ajay Devgn in Bholaa

By Express News Service

Ajay Devgn’s new directorial Bholaa is currently being filmed in Hyderabad. The film, a remake of Tamil film Kaithi, will feature some epic action sequences. Ajay has created large sets and partnered with renowned action-directors Ramazan Bulut and RP Yadav to coordinate the stunts.

Each action scene is being shot over 10 days. A crew consisting of international technicians has also joined the schedule.  Bholaa stars Ajay and Tabu as leads. The original film follows Dilli (played by Karthi), a former convict, who tries to meet his daughter after being released from jail.

However, his plans are thwarted because of a drug raid planned by an inspector. Meanwhile, Ajay has previously directed Runway 34, Shivaay and U Me Aur Hum.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajay Devgn Bholaa Hyderabad Kaithi Tabu
India Matters
Violence as a Global Public Health Problem
BSP MP Atul Rai (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case filed by woman who set herself on fire before SC
Vessels anchored at Paradip Port. (Representational Photo | Express)
Paradip port bribery case: CBI arrests controversial Odisha businessman's son
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Global reckoning is unavoidable; we will now have to sit down to a banquet of consequences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp