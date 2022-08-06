Ajay Devgn designs epic action scenes for 'Bholaa'

By Express News Service

Ajay Devgn’s new directorial Bholaa is currently being filmed in Hyderabad. The film, a remake of Tamil film Kaithi, will feature some epic action sequences. Ajay has created large sets and partnered with renowned action-directors Ramazan Bulut and RP Yadav to coordinate the stunts.

Each action scene is being shot over 10 days. A crew consisting of international technicians has also joined the schedule. Bholaa stars Ajay and Tabu as leads. The original film follows Dilli (played by Karthi), a former convict, who tries to meet his daughter after being released from jail.

However, his plans are thwarted because of a drug raid planned by an inspector. Meanwhile, Ajay has previously directed Runway 34, Shivaay and U Me Aur Hum.

