I'm not a race horse, says Akshay Kumar

"I want to play different roles," he said. The actor was speaking at a promotional event for his latest film "Raksha Bandhan", which is scheduled to be released in theatres on August 11.

Published: 06th August 2022 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar shooting for film 'Ram Setu' (Photo | Akshay Kumar Official Twitter)

By PTI

INDORE: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Friday said he stays far away from any kind of professional competition and doesn't want to get confined to a certain image in acting.

I am sometimes called number one, number two, and at times, number three actor. But I am not in the race. I am not a horse that ends up first, second or third in a race," the 54-year-old actor told reporters here. Kumar added that as an actor, he tries not to get confined to play a role and get captured in an image.

"I want to play different roles," he said. The actor was speaking at a promotional event for his latest film "Raksha Bandhan", which is scheduled to be released in theatres on August 11.

At the box office, "Raksha Bandhan" will have a face-off with Aamir Khan-starrer "Laal Singh Chaddha", which will also make its debut on the same day.

The actor said that there was no rivalry between the two films and he hopes that both the movies will do well at the ticket window.

During the event, Kumar was asked about the hashtag on Twitter, calling for the boycott of his film. To this, the actor said he does not know anything about it.

