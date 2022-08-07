Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan shares 'Uunchai' first look, calls film 'a journey that celebrates friendship' 

Set to be released on November 11, the film is produced by Barjatya's family banner Rajshri, Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media.

Published: 07th August 2022 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | Amitabh Bachchan @ Instagram)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | Amitabh Bachchan @ Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday unveiled the first poster of his upcoming film 'Uunchai', billed as an ode to friendship.

The 79-year-old actor took to Twitter to share a still from the film, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, on the occasion of Friendship Day.

"Celebrate #FriendshipDay with the first visual of our upcoming #Rajshri film #Uunchai. Join me, @AnupamPKher and @bomanirani on a journey that celebrates friendship."A film by @rajshri and #SoorajBarjatya, @uunchaithemovie will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22," Bachchan captioned the tweet.

The poster shows Bachchan along with co-stars Anupam Kher and Boman Irani trekking in the snow-capped Himalayas.

"Friendship was their only motivation," read the tagline of the teaser poster.

'Uunchai' also stars Neena Gupta and Sarika with Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Danny Denzongpa in guest appearances.

Set to be released on November 11, the film is produced by Barjatya's family banner Rajshri, Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media.

'Uunchai' marks the director's return to the big screen after the 2015 romantic drama "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo", starring Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amitabh Bachchan Uunchai Anupam Kher Boman Irani Rajshri Mahaveer Jain Films Boundless Media
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp