Home Entertainment Hindi

Bharatanatyam dancer Geeta Chandran presents latest work 'Simhika: Daughter of the Forest'

In the hour-long performance dialogue, Chandran plays a multi-layered role of a woman, a wife, a nurturer, and a daughter of the forest who becomes a victim of circumstance.

Published: 07th August 2022 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Bharatanatyam dancer Geeta Chandran (Photo | Geeta Chandran @ Twitter)

Bharatanatyam dancer Geeta Chandran (Photo | Geeta Chandran @ Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bharatanatyam dancer Geeta Chandran on Saturday showcased her latest work 'Simhika: Daughter of the Forest', described as "a tale of vengeance and revenge" set during the events of the Mahabharata.

Held at the India Habitat Centre's Stein Auditorium here, the presentation revolved around Simhika, a fictional character created for a Kathakali dance-theatre performance written by Kottayam Thampuran. In the original play 'Kirmira Vadham', the Kathakali narrative explores Simhika's story vividly painting her as a demoness.

According to a press release, in her presentation, Chandran imbues the character with voice and agency, unveiling the thoughts and conflicts in the protagonist through the process of 'anavarna', a technique in Bharatanatyam 'abhinaya', where layer after layer is peeled to reveal subtle truths.

In the hour-long performance dialogue, situated in a theatrical set that resonates with the jungle setting, Chandran plays a multi-layered role of a woman, a wife, a nurturer, and a daughter of the forest who becomes a victim of circumstance.

'Simhika', a forest maiden completely in sync with her environment, is cruelly widowed when the Pandavas, during their exile in the forest, kill her husband, Shardula. Her sorrow soon morphs to revenge and Simhika transforms herself into a beautiful maiden" but with poison in her heart, and tries to trick Draupadi (wife of the Pandavas) into the forest with the aim of killing her."

"But here, the forest that has nurtured her gives her away, and Draupadi cries for help. Her husband Sahadeva arrives and brutally defaces Simhika's body by chopping off her breasts. Simhika laments the injustices heaped on her, and this forms the theatrical focus of Geeta's powerful performance dialogue," read the synopsis of the stage production.

Jugal Kishore Sharma and his team of traditional flower decorators from Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, crafted the set of the show with the script adapted from Thampuran's original by Chandran. It was rendered in Sanskrit by A R Sreekrishnan.

The music for 'Simhika' was developed collectively by the dancer, vocalist K Venkateshwaran and percussionist Manohar Balatchandirane. The protagonist's costume was created by Sandhya Raman.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Geeta Chandran Bharatanatyam Simhika India Habitat Centre's Stein Auditorium Kottayam Thampuran
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp