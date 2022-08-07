Home Entertainment Hindi

Frustrating when person is visible only under the ethnicity umbrella: Northeast actor Andrea

Andrea Kevichusa of Anek believes in keeping calm, even as she gets celebrated, and sometimes discriminated against, for her roots.
 

Published: 07th August 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

Andrea Kevichusa in a still from Anek

Andrea Kevichusa in a still from Anek

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi
Express News Service

"I thought I was putting my best foot forward but turns out I also managed to pack a punch, literally," says Andrea Kevichusa, who plays a boxer in her debut Bollywood film, 'Anek'. Although the movie got 
a tepid response at the box office, the 21-year-old from Nagaland stood out as Aido, the hungry-to-win boxing champion, in the action-thriller set against the geopolitical backdrop of Northeast India.

Andrea, however, is no stranger to the spotlight. An established model, who’s walked the runway for designers such as Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Manish Malhotra, Anamika Khanna and Namrata Soni, she strutted the ramp at the North East India Festival held in Bangkok last month.

Andrea, who’s being hailed as the first female lead from the Northeast in a mainstream Hindi film, received a warm welcome into the industry by several Bollywood actors such as Tapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Neena Gupta, as well as her Anek co-star Ayushmann Khurrana.

She’s delighted that Bollywood, long criticised for its lack of representation from the region, is filling up the gap. Despite this, does the constant focus of the media on her roots irk her? “I am proud of my ethnicity, but it can be frustrating when a person is visible only under that one umbrella. Oftentimes, people are unable to separate my background and my personality. But I take these things with a grain of salt since I am still proud to be representing my roots,” she says. 

The Kohima girl believes she is only taking forward the legacy of actors such as Danny Denzongpa, Seema Biswas, Adil Hussain and Patraleka Paul, who have brought pride to the region with their work. As a teenager, Andrea dreamt of pursuing medicine to serve her state, but soon after she finished high school in Kohima three years ago, she moved to Mumbai to pursue modelling. 

“One day, my casting agent told me that director Anubhav Sinha wanted to meet me for a story discussion, that too, for the role of a boxer. I was initially taken aback as I had no experience working in the movies. But who says no to Sinha, who has made movies such as 'Thappad'? So I grabbed the offer,” she says. Andrea underwent acting workshops and boxing classes alongside doing weight training.

“The film has quite a bit of action in it, so we had to make the fights look as real as possible. Besides that, I also worked on my Hindi and learnt how to ride a bike,” shares the young actor, who enjoys watching films and listening to true-crime podcasts during her free time. The rising star sure has Anek sides to herself. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andrea Kevichusa Anek Nagaland Kohima Box office
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp