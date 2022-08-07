Home Entertainment Hindi

Kartik Aaryan shares cutest Friendship Day video on Instagram

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik is currently riding high on the success of his recently released film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' which collected over Rs 230 crore at the box office.

Published: 07th August 2022 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan (Photo | Kartik Aaryan @ Instagram)

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan (Photo | Kartik Aaryan @ Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Sunday poured in friendship day wishes on his social media in the cutest way possible.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Dhamaka' actor dropped a cute reel video, which he captioned, "Its #TeraYaarHoonMain day. Happy Friendship day."

In the video, the 31-year-old actor could be seen playing with his pet dog Katori, with the song 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' playing in the background from the film 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.'

Soon after Kartik dropped the video, fans swamped the comment section with heart emoticons.

"Super Cute Always," a fan commented on the video.

Another fan wrote, " Soooooooooo sweet"

"TWO CUTIES IN ONE FRAM" another fan commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik is currently riding high on the success of his recently released film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' which collected over Rs 230 crore at the box office.

Apart from that, he will be next seen in 'Shehzada' alongside Kriti Sanon. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' which starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

Along with this, he also has Sajid Nadiadwala's 'SatyaPrem ki Katha,' alongside Kiara Advani for the second time, director Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India,' Ekta Kapoor's 'Freddy' alongside Alaya F, and director Kabir Khan's next untitled film.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kartik Aaryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Instagram
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp