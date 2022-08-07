Vikram Vedha teaser to be played before Lal Singh Chadda, Raksha Bandhan in theatres

By Express News Service

The teaser for Vikram Vedha will be played in theatres before the shows for Aamir Khan’s Lal Singh Chadda and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan. Both the films are gearing up to release on 11 August. The highly anticipated action film starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead is a remake of the blockbuster Tamil film of the same name. The original had Vijay Sethupathi and Madhavan facing off against each other while the Hindi remake will show us Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan clashing.

Vikram Vedha is directed by the same writer-director duo which made the original: Pushkar–Gayathri. The screenplay is written by A Wednesday fame Neeraj Pandey. While the makers of the film have kept the look of the film under tight wraps so far, reports have emerged that they are finally ready to give us a visual glimpse into the world of Vikram Vedha. Apart from Hrithik and Saif, the film also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi in supporting roles

The film is produced by YNOT Studios, Plan C Studios, and T-Series Films in partnership with Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha is expected to hit theatres on 30 September 2022.

(This article originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

