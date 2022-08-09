Home Entertainment Hindi

It’s a wrap for Varun Agarwal’s book adaptation 'Bas Karo Aunty'

Published in 2012, the book revolves around a young boy’s dreams of becoming an entrepreneur, despite the misgivings of his mother and her best friend Anu Aunty.

Mahima Makwana

By Express News Service

The shoot of Bas Karo Aunty has wrapped up in Mumbai. Directed by debutant Abhishek Sinha, the entrepreneurship drama is adapted from Varun Agarwal’s book How I Braved Anu Aunty and Co-Founded a Million Dollar Company.

Bas Karo Aunty is written by Nitesh Tiwari (also producer) and Nikhil Mehrotra.

The film stars Ishwak Singh and Mahima Makwana with Gaurav Pandey and Gurpreet Saini. Director Abhishek Sinha had earlier described the film as “our cinematic salute to everyone brave enough to go after their dreams.”

