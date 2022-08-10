Home Entertainment Hindi

Disney + Hotstar's 'Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach' to premiere on August 26

Published: 10th August 2022 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: "Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach" will start streaming on Disney + Hotstar from August 26, the makers announced on Wednesday.

Directed by Rohan Sippy, the third installment in the "Criminal Justice" series marks Pankaj Tripathi's return as uncanny lawyer Madhav Mishra.

The new season also features actors Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera.

"'Criminal Justice' has already proven its immense potential in reaching the hearts of audiences on Disney+ Hotstar. With this season, we set out to make the show bigger and better with visual spectacles. This season, we see Madhav Mishra come face-to-face with a strong-willed lawyer, Lekha, who keeps him on his toes constantly.

"I'm excited to see how audiences will receive this brand new season," Sippy said in a statement. Tripathi said he is elated to come back as Madhav Mishra for the upcoming season.

"What makes Madhav Mishra relatable to audiences is that he comes across as everybody's lawyer. His ability to simplify difficult concepts makes the one who is seeking counsel at ease.

In 'Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach', he becomes a versatile lawyer taking on different tasks for the client whose intent he's unsure of.

I'm extremely happy to come back as Madhav Mishra in the brand new season of Criminal Justice on Disney+ Hotstar," he said. The series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios.

