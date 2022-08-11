'Mind The Malhotras' to return for season 2

By Express News Service

Amazon Prime Video today announced the second season of Mind the Malhotras. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Madiba Entertainment, the comedy-drama stars Mini Mathur and Cyrus Sahukar with Sushmita Mukherjee, Anandita Pagnis, Nikki Sharma and others.

Adapted from the Israeli show La Famiglia, Mind The Malhotras is helmed by Sahil Sangha and written by Sahil Sangha and Karan Sharma. The maiden season gave a peek into Rishabh (Cyrus) and Shefali’s (Mini) midlife marital issues, which will continue in season 2.

