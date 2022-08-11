Home Entertainment Hindi

'Mind The Malhotras' to return for season 2

The maiden season gave a peek into Rishabh (Cyrus) and Shefali’s (Mini) midlife marital issues, which will continue in season 2.

Published: 11th August 2022 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Mind the Malhotras

Mind the Malhotras

By Express News Service

Amazon Prime Video today announced the second season of Mind the Malhotras. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Madiba Entertainment, the comedy-drama stars Mini Mathur and Cyrus Sahukar with Sushmita Mukherjee, Anandita Pagnis, Nikki Sharma and others.

Adapted from the Israeli show La Famiglia, Mind The Malhotras is helmed by Sahil Sangha and written by Sahil Sangha and Karan Sharma. The maiden season gave a peek into Rishabh (Cyrus) and Shefali’s (Mini) midlife marital issues, which will continue in season 2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mind The Malhotras season 2
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp