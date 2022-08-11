Home Entertainment Hindi

Rakshit Shetty backs Sumanth Bhat’s 'Mithya'

"How long will it take for the wounds to heal, or do they?’ ‘How do children grieve?’ Mithya is an attempt to find answers to these,” shares the director.

Published: 11th August 2022

Sandalwood actor Rakshit Shetty (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Mithya is the latest production venture of Rakshit Shetty’s Paramvah Pictures production. The shooting of the film written and directed by Sumanth Bhat has been completed and it is said to be a coming-of-age story of an eleven-year-old boy, Mithya.

“Our industry needs all kinds of films. We need to welcome fresh stories and new storytellers who bring newer perspectives to filmmaking. Paramvah wants to associate itself with novel content to widen the spectrum of narratives. Mithya is one such beautiful attempt,” says Rakshit Shetty.

Sumanth Bhat, the software engineer-turned-filmmaker, has been part of the writing team of Paramvah. He has also written and directed four of the seven episodes of Ekam, a yet-to-release web series, presented by Paramvah Studios. Mithya marks his first feature film debut. “Mithya traces the journey of an 11-year-old, who is coming to terms with the loss of his parents.

The passing away of a young couple, which orphaned their two kids. This triggered a chain of thoughts in my mind. ‘How would the little kids come to terms with the loss?’ ‘How long will it take for the wounds to heal, or do they?’ ‘How do children grieve?’ Mithya is an attempt to find answers to these,” shares the director. Ashish S Shetty, who has worked previously in Vikrant Rona and Sa.Hi. Pra. Shaale Kasargodu will be playing the titular role of Mithya.

The film cast also comprises Prakash Thuminad and Roopa Varkady among others. National award winner Udit Khurana is in charge of the cinematography, and the film has music by Midhun Mukundan. The sound designing and editing are handled by Shreyank Nanjappa, and Bhuvanesh Manivannan, respectively.

