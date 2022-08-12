Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' earns Rs 8.20 crore in India on day one

"Raksha Bandhan" features Bhumi Pednekar as Kumar's love interest, while Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth play the role of his sisters.

Akshay Kumar said he has evolved into a better actor while working on 'Raksha Bandhan'.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar-led film "Raksha Bandhan" has earned at Rs 8.20 crore at the domestic box office.

Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the family drama is a story about Lala Kedarnath (Kumar) and his relationship with his four sisters. It focuses on his efforts to get his sisters married and tackles issues such as dowry and body shaming.

As per Zee Studios, "Raksha Bandhan" collected Rs 8.20 crore at the India box office on day one. The movie is presented and distributed by Zee Studios in association with Kumar's sister, Alka Hiranandani and Rai. It is backed by Rai's Colour Yellow Production in association with Kumar's Cape of Good Films.

