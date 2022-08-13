Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava continues to be critical, remains on ventilator 

Home Entertainment Hindi

The 58-year-old stand-up comic was admitted to the hospital after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday and underwent an angioplasty the same day.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava continues to be "critical and on ventilator" in the intensive care unit of AIIMS here, hospital sources said on Friday. He has not yet gained consciousness, they said.

"Srivastava continues to be critical and on ventilator in the intensive care unit (ICU). He continues to be unconscious," the source told PTI.

The comedian is being treated by Dr Nitish Naik, professor at the department of cardiology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

In a statement shared on Srivastava's official Instagram page, the family said his condition is "stable".

"Raju Srivastava ji's condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well-wishers for continued love and support," the family said in the statement.

They also requested people to "ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated.

"The comic had a heart attack while exercising at a hotel's gym here. Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.

He has featured in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", "Bombay to Goa" (remake) and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya".

He was one of the contestants on "Bigg Boss" season three. Srivastava is also the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

