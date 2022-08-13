Home Entertainment Hindi

Raju Srivastava's family says his condition is stable; 'ignore any rumours'

The 58-year-old actor and stand-up comedian is known for his performance in 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'. He also participated in 'Bigg Boss' and did films, 'Baazigar' and 'Maine Pyaar Kiya'.

Published: 13th August 2022 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava (Photo | Raju Srivastava @ Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Popular comedian Raju Srivastava's family has shared a health update saying that his condition is stable.

Raju Srivastava was rushed to AIIMS in New Delhi after suffering a heart attack while working out in the gym. His family and friends are praying for his speedy recovery.

In a recent update shared by his family on his Instagram handle, they have informed that doctors are treating him and he is stable and asked everyone to not believe any rumours.

The statement reads: Raju Srivastava Ji's health is stable and doctors are treating him. Please ignore any kind of rumours. Kindly pray for him."

(Photo | Raju Srivastava @ Instagram)

The 58-year-old actor and stand-up comedian is known for his performance in 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'. He also participated in 'Bigg Boss' and did several films such as 'Baazigar' and 'Maine Pyaar Kiya'.

