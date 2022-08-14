Home Entertainment Hindi

Alia shares video of Ranbir dancing to 'Brahmastra' song

Published: 14th August 2022 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2022 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in a still from 'Brahmastra'.(Photo | Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who is currently basking in the success of her recently released streaming movie 'Darlings', took to social media to share a video of her husband Ranbir Kapoor swinging to 'Deva Deva' song from their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'.

Alia and Ranbir are currently in Italy for a holiday. The actress shared a video from a picturesque location. The video features 'Shamshera' actor Ranbir Kapoor soaking in the sun as he soon starts swinging to the beats of 'Deva Deva' song. The actor can be seen dressed in vacation casuals and wearing a pair of sunglasses as he sports messy hair.

Alia captioned the video: "the light of my life."

Alia and Ranbir got hitched back in April after several years of dating. Their romance started on the sets of 'Brahmastra'. The movie which has been in the making for a long time, will arrive in theatres on September 9, 2022. In addition, it also stars superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

While Alia furthered her success with the Netflix movie 'Darlings' where she shares the screen with Shefali Shah and her 'Gully Boy' co-actor Vijay Varma, Ranbir, who returned to the silver screen four years after 'Sanju', delivered a flop with the fiction period action film 'Shamshera'.

The film proved to be one of the biggest duds in recent times after Kangana Ranaut's disastrous 'Dhaakad' and Akshay Kumar's 'Samrat Prithviraj'.

